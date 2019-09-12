Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.46 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

33.3 and 33.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. Its rival Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $53.5, while its potential upside is 11.99%. Competitively the consensus target price of Fortress Biotech Inc. is $15, which is potential 677.20% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares and 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 13.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.