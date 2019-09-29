Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)’s results

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 44 0.00 8.65M -1.04 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 10.06M -2.36 0.00

Demonstrates Krystal Biotech Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Krystal Biotech Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 19,798,580.91% -16% -15.5% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 168,509,212.73% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Krystal Biotech Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $55.67, and a 57.26% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 117.74% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Krystal Biotech Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 9.2% respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 32.99%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Krystal Biotech Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.