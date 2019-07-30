Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s results

We are contrasting Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.21 N/A -2.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Krystal Biotech Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Liquidity

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.3 while its Quick Ratio is 33.3. On the competitive side is, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.69% and an $48 average price target. Meanwhile, CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 124.39%. The data provided earlier shows that CytomX Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Krystal Biotech Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.4% and 90%. 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 8.06% 3.13% -41.74% -27.6% -53.43% -28.08%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while CytomX Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats CytomX Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.