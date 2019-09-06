Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3. Competitively, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has 18.7 and 18.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.63% and an $53.5 average target price. Competitively CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $18.33, with potential upside of 208.07%. The information presented earlier suggests that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Krystal Biotech Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares and 88.51% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares. 32.99% are Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.