Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s results

Since Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 37 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 3.18 N/A -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Krystal Biotech Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.61% and an $53.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 53.9% respectively. Insiders held 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.