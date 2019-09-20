Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)’s results

Both Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 94 9.70 N/A 3.36 28.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3 respectively. Its competitor China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.6 and its Quick Ratio is 10.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Krystal Biotech Inc. and China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Krystal Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.83% and an $53.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares and 46.5% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 44.13% of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. 1.14% 0.63% -4.24% 22.63% -5.58% 26.37%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. was more bullish than China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.

Summary

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Krystal Biotech Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.