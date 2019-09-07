Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 3 23.11 N/A -1.10 0.00

Demonstrates Krystal Biotech Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212% -134%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3. Competitively, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Krystal Biotech Inc. has an average price target of $53.5, and a 25.23% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Krystal Biotech Inc. and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 10.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% -19.08% -37.53% -30.61% -8.04% 44.51%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of non-chemotherapy and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its pipeline consists of human, immuno-oncology, and checkpoint inhibitor antibodies that target programmed death-ligand 1; glucocorticoid-induced TNFR-related protein; and carbonic anhydrase IX. The company is also developing three oral, small-molecule, targeted anti-cancer agents that inhibit epidermal growth-factor receptor mutations, the bromodomain and extra-terminal protein BRD4, and poly polymerase. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize the Anti-PD-L1 and Anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.