Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Krystal Biotech Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. are 33.3 and 33.3. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Krystal Biotech Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$48 is Krystal Biotech Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 2.13%. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.25 average price target and a 365.78% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.4% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.2% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2.83% 3.52% -41.96% -31.9% -22.87% -13.34%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.