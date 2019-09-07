Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

Both Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 64 107.31 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Krystal Biotech Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.

Table 2 provides us Krystal Biotech Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

33.3 and 33.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Krystal Biotech Inc. Its rival AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17 and 17 respectively. Krystal Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AnaptysBio Inc.

Ratings and Recommendations for Krystal Biotech Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 25.23% for Krystal Biotech Inc. with average target price of $53.5. Competitively AnaptysBio Inc. has an average target price of $75, with potential upside of 82.48%. Based on the data given earlier, AnaptysBio Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc., analysts opinion.

Roughly 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has 131.04% stronger performance while AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance.

AnaptysBio Inc. beats Krystal Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.