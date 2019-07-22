Reviewing Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)’s and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s results

Both Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech Inc. 30 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Krystal Biotech Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Krystal Biotech Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Krystal Biotech Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

The downside potential is -6.43% for Krystal Biotech Inc. with average target price of $48. Competitively Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20.67, with potential upside of 100.68%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Krystal Biotech Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.4% and 0%. Insiders owned 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Krystal Biotech Inc. 8.63% 14.16% 56.25% 56.67% 246.53% 68.43% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83%

For the past year Krystal Biotech Inc. has stronger performance than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Krystal Biotech Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.