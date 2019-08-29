Reviewing Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO)’s and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL)’s results

Since Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) and Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) are part of the Specialty Chemicals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide Inc. 14 0.72 N/A 1.42 9.44 Stepan Company 91 1.11 N/A 4.58 21.67

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Stepan Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Worldwide Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kronos Worldwide Inc. and Stepan Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 8.6% Stepan Company 0.00% 14.5% 7.7%

Volatility and Risk

Kronos Worldwide Inc. has a 1.98 beta, while its volatility is 98.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Stepan Company on the other hand, has 1.27 beta which makes it 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kronos Worldwide Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, Stepan Company has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Kronos Worldwide Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Stepan Company.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Inc. and Stepan Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Stepan Company 0 1 0 2.00

$15.5 is Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 48.18%. Competitively Stepan Company has a consensus target price of $21, with potential downside of -77.87%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kronos Worldwide Inc. looks more robust than Stepan Company as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kronos Worldwide Inc. and Stepan Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.9% and 74.9%. 0.1% are Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of Stepan Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kronos Worldwide Inc. -3.46% -13.87% 3.23% 0.07% -40.03% 16.41% Stepan Company 0.62% 7.22% 8.92% 15.29% 14.18% 33.99%

For the past year Kronos Worldwide Inc. was less bullish than Stepan Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Stepan Company beats Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, including fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients, as well as emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products and industrial applications, such as latex systems, plastics, and composites. The Polymers segment provides polyurethane polyols that are used in the manufacture of rigid foam for thermal insulation in the construction industry, as well as a base raw material for coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers, and flexible foams; polyester resins, including liquid and powdered resins, which are used in CASE and polyurethane systems house applications; and phthalic anhydride that is used in unsaturated polyester resins, alkyd resins, and plasticizers for applications in construction materials and components of automotive, boating, and other consumer products. The Specialty Products segment offers flavors, emulsifiers, and solubilizers for use in the food, flavoring, nutritional supplement, and pharmaceutical applications. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Northfield, Illinois.