Reviewing Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO)’s and Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)’s results

Both Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) and Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Worldwide Inc. 14 0.73 N/A 1.42 9.44 Sensient Technologies Corporation 69 2.04 N/A 3.23 21.10

Table 1 highlights Kronos Worldwide Inc. and Sensient Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sensient Technologies Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Worldwide Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Kronos Worldwide Inc. is presently more affordable than Sensient Technologies Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kronos Worldwide Inc. and Sensient Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 8.6% Sensient Technologies Corporation 0.00% 18.5% 8.6%

Risk & Volatility

Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s current beta is 1.98 and it happens to be 98.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sensient Technologies Corporation is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

Kronos Worldwide Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Sensient Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Kronos Worldwide Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kronos Worldwide Inc. and Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Worldwide Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Sensient Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Kronos Worldwide Inc. is $15.5, with potential upside of 41.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.9% of Kronos Worldwide Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.6% of Sensient Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Kronos Worldwide Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Sensient Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kronos Worldwide Inc. -3.46% -13.87% 3.23% 0.07% -40.03% 16.41% Sensient Technologies Corporation -2.97% -6.99% -3.3% 9.21% -1.1% 22.06%

For the past year Kronos Worldwide Inc. was less bullish than Sensient Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Sensient Technologies Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Kronos Worldwide Inc.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics. The company also produces ilmenite, a raw material used directly as a feedstock by sulfate-process TiO2 plants; iron-based chemicals, which are used as treatment and conditioning agents for industrial effluents and municipal wastewater, as well as in the manufacture of iron pigments, cement, and agricultural products; titanium oxychloride for use in the formulation of pearlescent pigments, and production of electroceramic capacitors for cell phones and other electronic devices; and titanyl sulfate that is used in pearlescent pigments, natural gas pipe, and other specialty applications. In addition, it sells and provides technical services for its products. The company sells its products under the Kronos brand through distributors and agents to paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

Sensient Technologies Corporation manufactures and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flavors & Fragrances Group, and Color Group. The Flavors & Fragrances Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies systems products, including flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and aroma chemicals; chili powder; paprika; chili pepper; and dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach. This segment sells its products to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. The Color Group segment develops, manufactures, and supplies natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, and pharmaceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical excipients comprising colors, flavors, and coatings; specialty inks; and technical colors for industrial applications. This segment sells its products under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sensient Inks, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.