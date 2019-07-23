Reviewing Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)’s and Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s results

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) have been rivals in the Security & Protection Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 18 4.03 N/A 0.06 335.41 Resideo Technologies Inc. 22 0.48 N/A 0.66 34.26

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. and Resideo Technologies Inc. Resideo Technologies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Resideo Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2% Resideo Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Resideo Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Resideo Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. and Resideo Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Resideo Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. has a -15.18% downside potential and a consensus price target of $20.5. On the other hand, Resideo Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 24.87% and its consensus price target is $24. The data provided earlier shows that Resideo Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. and Resideo Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.4% and 73.7%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Resideo Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 27.8% 35.23% 20.71% 31.66% 78.85% 45.21% Resideo Technologies Inc. -1.09% 11.54% -10.17% 2.91% 0% 10.02%

For the past year Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Resideo Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. beats Resideo Technologies Inc.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; satellite communications; technical and training solutions; modular systems; and defense and rocket support services. The Unmanned Systems segment provides unmanned aerial, ground, and seaborne, as well as command, control, and communications systems. The Public Safety & Security segment designs, engineers, deploys, operates, integrates, maintains, and operates security and surveillance solutions for homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, government, and commercial customers. The company serves national security related agencies, the department of defense, intelligence agencies, and classified agencies, as well as international government agencies and domestic and international commercial customers; and critical infrastructure, power generation, power transport, nuclear energy, financial, IT, healthcare, education, transportation, and petro-chemical industries, as well as government and military customers. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Resideo Technologies, Inc. provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools. It provides its products under the Honeywell Home brand. The company also distributes security products comprising video surveillance products, and intrusion and access control products; and other products that include fire and life safety, as well as wire, networking, and professional audio visual systems to contractors in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. Resideo Technologies, Inc. is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.