Reviewing Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)’s and Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG)’s results

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) compete against each other in the Security & Protection Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 17 3.98 N/A 0.06 335.41 Mistras Group Inc. 14 0.58 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2% Mistras Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.74. Competitively, Mistras Group Inc.’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is 2.3 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Mistras Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mistras Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. and Mistras Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Mistras Group Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -14.05% and an $20.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Mistras Group Inc.’s average price target is $30.83, while its potential upside is 108.73%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Mistras Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.4% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.2% of Mistras Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 38.8% of Mistras Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 27.8% 35.23% 20.71% 31.66% 78.85% 45.21% Mistras Group Inc. 11.08% 1.3% -7.45% -18.95% -23.92% -2.43%

For the past year Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. had bullish trend while Mistras Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. beats Mistras Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; satellite communications; technical and training solutions; modular systems; and defense and rocket support services. The Unmanned Systems segment provides unmanned aerial, ground, and seaborne, as well as command, control, and communications systems. The Public Safety & Security segment designs, engineers, deploys, operates, integrates, maintains, and operates security and surveillance solutions for homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, government, and commercial customers. The company serves national security related agencies, the department of defense, intelligence agencies, and classified agencies, as well as international government agencies and domestic and international commercial customers; and critical infrastructure, power generation, power transport, nuclear energy, financial, IT, healthcare, education, transportation, and petro-chemical industries, as well as government and military customers. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services; International; and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures. The company also offers leak monitoring and detection systems to detect and locate gaseous and liquid leaks in valves, vessels, pipelines, boilers, and tanks; ultrasonic equipment; and digital radiographic systems to solve specific industrial problems. In addition, it provides technology solutions, such as Acoustic Combustion Turbine Monitoring System, an on-line system to detect stator blade cracks in gas turbines; TANKPAC for tank inspections; POWERPAC for monitoring discharges in critical power grid transformers; and AMS boiler tube leak detection and location monitoring systems. Further, the company offers Plant Condition Monitoring Software and Systems, an enterprise software that allows its customers to collect, store, and analysis data; Advanced Data Analysis Pattern Recognition and Neural Networks Software, which enables AE experts to develop automated remote monitoring systems; and Loose Parts Monitoring Software program to monitor, detect, and evaluate metallic loose parts in nuclear reactor coolant systems. Additionally, it provides professional engineering and on-line monitoring services. The company serves oil and gas, power generation, public infrastructure, chemicals, commercial aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceutical/biotechnology, and food processing industries, as well as research and engineering institutions. Mistras Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.