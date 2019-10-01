Reviewing Kraton Corporation (KRA)’s and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)’s results

Both Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) and The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraton Corporation 30 0.38 31.04M 3.91 7.85 The Chemours Company 14 3.87 161.74M 4.34 4.40

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kraton Corporation and The Chemours Company. The Chemours Company seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Kraton Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Kraton Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than The Chemours Company, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kraton Corporation and The Chemours Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraton Corporation 103,916,973.55% 15.5% 3.8% The Chemours Company 1,124,756,606.40% 79.5% 10.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.31 beta means Kraton Corporation’s volatility is 131.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. The Chemours Company’s 2.37 beta is the reason why it is 137.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kraton Corporation is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival The Chemours Company is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Kraton Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Chemours Company.

Analyst Ratings

Kraton Corporation and The Chemours Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraton Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Chemours Company 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively The Chemours Company has an average price target of $29.75, with potential upside of 106.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.21% of Kraton Corporation shares and 83.4% of The Chemours Company shares. 2% are Kraton Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of The Chemours Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kraton Corporation -1.22% -2.54% -4.37% 7.65% -33.43% 40.43% The Chemours Company -1.09% -15.36% -45.22% -47.39% -57.83% -32.42%

For the past year Kraton Corporation had bullish trend while The Chemours Company had bearish trend.

Summary

The Chemours Company beats on 9 of the 14 factors Kraton Corporation.

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations. In addition, the company offers pine-based specialty products for use in adhesive, road and construction, and tire markets; and a range of chemical intermediates, such as tall oil fatty acids, dimer acids, tall oil rosins, distilled tall oils, terpene fractions, alpha-pinenes, and beta-pinenes for various markets, including fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, flavors and fragrances, and mining. Kraton Corporation markets its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.