Reviewing Kraton Corporation (KRA)’s and Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s results

As Specialty Chemicals businesses, Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) and Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraton Corporation 31 0.45 N/A 3.91 7.85 Aemetis Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kraton Corporation and Aemetis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraton Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 3.8% Aemetis Inc. 0.00% 30.5% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

Kraton Corporation’s current beta is 2.31 and it happens to be 131.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aemetis Inc.’s beta is 0.08 which is 92.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kraton Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Aemetis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Kraton Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aemetis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kraton Corporation and Aemetis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraton Corporation 1 1 0 2.50 Aemetis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kraton Corporation has a consensus price target of $33, and a 24.43% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Aemetis Inc. is $2.5, which is potential 226.80% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Aemetis Inc. is looking more favorable than Kraton Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kraton Corporation and Aemetis Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.21% and 36.7%. Insiders held 2% of Kraton Corporation shares. Competitively, 10.86% are Aemetis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kraton Corporation -1.22% -2.54% -4.37% 7.65% -33.43% 40.43% Aemetis Inc. -4.66% 11.76% 18.6% -6.86% -24% 56.64%

For the past year Kraton Corporation was less bullish than Aemetis Inc.

Summary

Kraton Corporation beats Aemetis Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Kraton Corporation produces and sells styrenic block copolymers (SBCs) and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance products comprising unhydrogenated SBCs, which are primarily used in paving, roofing, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and footwear applications; and specialty polymers consisting of hydrogenated SBCs that are used in polymer modification, lubricant additives, personal care, adhesives and coatings, and cable gels, as well as in medical, industrial, consumer, and other applications. It also provides isoprene rubber products that have applications in medical products, paints, coatings, and specialized footwear; and isoprene rubber latex products primarily for use in medical, healthcare, and personal care products, such as synthetic surgical gloves and condoms, as well as in food contact operations. In addition, the company offers pine-based specialty products for use in adhesive, road and construction, and tire markets; and a range of chemical intermediates, such as tall oil fatty acids, dimer acids, tall oil rosins, distilled tall oils, terpene fractions, alpha-pinenes, and beta-pinenes for various markets, including fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, coatings, metalworking fluids and lubricants, inks, flavors and fragrances, and mining. Kraton Corporation markets its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.