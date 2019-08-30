Reviewing Koss Corporation (KOSS)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Electronic Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Koss Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.29% of all Electronic Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Koss Corporation has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.81% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Koss Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss Corporation 0.00% 5.00% 3.10% Industry Average 31.14% 20.21% 6.17%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Koss Corporation and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Koss Corporation N/A 2 10.05 Industry Average 1.40B 4.48B 53.21

Koss Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Koss Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Koss Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 5.50 4.80 2.83

As a group, Electronic Equipment companies have a potential upside of 121.96%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Koss Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koss Corporation -1.01% -2.5% -4.82% -9.3% -28.57% 2.13% Industry Average 2.29% 5.09% 6.83% 24.75% 17.92% 24.70%

For the past year Koss Corporation has weaker performance than Koss Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Koss Corporation are 4.5 and 2.1. Competitively, Koss Corporation’s rivals have 5.75 and 4.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Koss Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Koss Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Koss Corporation has a beta of 0.31 and its 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Koss Corporation’s rivals are 13.91% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

Koss Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Koss Corporation’s rivals beat Koss Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, PeopleÂ’s Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, the Internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.