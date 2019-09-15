Reviewing Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)’s and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s results

Both Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.03 N/A -0.26 0.00 PDC Energy Inc. 35 1.55 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kosmos Energy Ltd. and PDC Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kosmos Energy Ltd. and PDC Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4% PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.97 beta indicates that Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PDC Energy Inc. is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival PDC Energy Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd. and PDC Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

Meanwhile, PDC Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $49.25, while its potential upside is 50.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of PDC Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2% of Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67% PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46%

For the past year Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 47.67% stronger performance while PDC Energy Inc. has -3.46% weaker performance.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.