Reviewing Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 93.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
Table 1 has Kosmos Energy Ltd. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kosmos Energy Ltd.
|5,939,116,719.24%
|-11.10%
|-2.40%
|Industry Average
|17.57%
|24.42%
|25.38%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Kosmos Energy Ltd. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kosmos Energy Ltd.
|376.54M
|6
|0.00
|Industry Average
|347.76M
|1.98B
|15.47
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kosmos Energy Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|2.20
|2.86
|2.66
The potential upside of the competitors is 92.22%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kosmos Energy Ltd. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kosmos Energy Ltd.
|4.34%
|-6.24%
|-9.35%
|17.15%
|-21.85%
|47.67%
|Industry Average
|3.67%
|6.31%
|7.73%
|16.66%
|45.55%
|25.63%
For the past year Kosmos Energy Ltd. was more bullish than its competitors.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kosmos Energy Ltd. are 1.2 and 1. Competitively, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s rivals have 2.06 and 2.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kosmos Energy Ltd.
Risk & Volatility
Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.97. Competitively, Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s rivals are 46.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.47 beta.
Dividends
Kosmos Energy Ltd. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s rivals beat Kosmos Energy Ltd. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
