Reviewing Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)’s and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)’s results

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.12 N/A -0.26 0.00 HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.89 N/A 0.22 5.71

In table 1 we can see Kosmos Energy Ltd. and HighPoint Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0.00% -11.1% -2.4% HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.97 beta indicates that Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s beta is 3.07 which is 207.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kosmos Energy Ltd. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival HighPoint Resources Corporation is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Kosmos Energy Ltd. and HighPoint Resources Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 38.89%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kosmos Energy Ltd. and HighPoint Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.6% and 95.3% respectively. Insiders held 2% of Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.5% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67% HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8%

For the past year Kosmos Energy Ltd. had bullish trend while HighPoint Resources Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

HighPoint Resources Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.