Reviewing Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)’s and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)’s results

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kosmos Energy Ltd. 6 2.30 376.54M -0.26 0.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0.08 1.19B 0.53 3.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kosmos Energy Ltd. 5,957,911,392.41% -11.1% -2.4% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 76,729,640,853.70% -206.5% 3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s current beta is 1.97 and it happens to be 97.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kosmos Energy Ltd. are 1.2 and 1. Competitively, Chesapeake Energy Corporation has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kosmos Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Chesapeake Energy Corporation 2 0 1 2.33

On the other hand, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s potential upside is 67.65% and its average price target is $2.28.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kosmos Energy Ltd. and Chesapeake Energy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 71.2%. About 2% of Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kosmos Energy Ltd. 4.34% -6.24% -9.35% 17.15% -21.85% 47.67% Chesapeake Energy Corporation 4.62% -7.65% -36.04% -37.59% -61.24% -13.81%

For the past year Kosmos Energy Ltd. has 47.67% stronger performance while Chesapeake Energy Corporation has -13.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Chesapeake Energy Corporation beats Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania. It also holds interests in liquids-rich resource plays, such as the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Utica Shale in Ohio; the Anadarko Basin in northwestern Oklahoma; and the stacked pay in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. The company owns interests in approximately 22,700 oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.708 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company also provides oil, natural gas, and NGL marketing services comprising commodity price structuring, securing and negotiating gathering, hauling, processing and transportation, contract administration, and nomination services for Chesapeake-operated wells; and marketing services for third-party producers, as well as designs, engineers, fabricates, installs, and sells natural gas compression units, accessories, and equipment used in the production, treatment, and processing of oil and natural gas. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.