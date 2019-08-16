Reviewing Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)’s and Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII)’s results

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) and Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital Ltd. 26 6.94 N/A 0.29 109.09 Sharing Economy International Inc. N/A 0.34 N/A -11.12 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kornit Digital Ltd. and Sharing Economy International Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 6% 5% Sharing Economy International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kornit Digital Ltd. and Sharing Economy International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Sharing Economy International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 7.13% for Kornit Digital Ltd. with average target price of $29.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.5% of Kornit Digital Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.2% of Sharing Economy International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 3.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 9.19% of Sharing Economy International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kornit Digital Ltd. 2.63% 3.48% 13.08% 55.92% 72.38% 66.67% Sharing Economy International Inc. -41.44% -41.44% 28.82% -11.16% -92.95% -14.12%

For the past year Kornit Digital Ltd. has 66.67% stronger performance while Sharing Economy International Inc. has -14.12% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Kornit Digital Ltd. beats Sharing Economy International Inc.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells textile dyeing and finishing machines in the People's Republic of China. It designs, manufactures, and distributes various dyeing and finishing machinery, which are used in dyeing yarns, such as pure cotton, cotton-polyester, terylene, polyester wool, poly-acrylic fiber, nylon, cotton ramie, and wool yarn. The company's products include airflow dyeing machines, after-treatment drying and compacting machines, and garment washing machines. It sells its products directly to various textile producers. The company was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. Sharing Economy International Inc. is based in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.