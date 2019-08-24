Reviewing Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)’s and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)’s results

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital Ltd. 27 7.22 N/A 0.29 109.09 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 3 17.63 N/A -11.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 6% 5% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0.00% -175.6% -124.3%

Volatility and Risk

Kornit Digital Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s 200.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kornit Digital Ltd. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Ocean Power Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Kornit Digital Ltd. and Ocean Power Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Ocean Power Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kornit Digital Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.06% and an $29 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.5% of Kornit Digital Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.7% of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.1% of Kornit Digital Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.27% are Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kornit Digital Ltd. 2.63% 3.48% 13.08% 55.92% 72.38% 66.67% Ocean Power Technologies Inc. -2.37% -12.7% -39.56% -72.45% -88.08% -75.74%

For the past year Kornit Digital Ltd. had bullish trend while Ocean Power Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kornit Digital Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ocean Power Technologies Inc.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company focuses on serving public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.