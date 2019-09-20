Reviewing Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)’s and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)’s results

Both Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) and Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital Ltd. 28 8.18 N/A 0.29 109.09 Manitex International Inc. 7 0.51 N/A -0.56 0.00

Demonstrates Kornit Digital Ltd. and Manitex International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kornit Digital Ltd. and Manitex International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 6% 5% Manitex International Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.7%

Risk & Volatility

Kornit Digital Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.04. Manitex International Inc. has a 1.53 beta and it is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kornit Digital Ltd. Its rival Manitex International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 0.9 respectively. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Manitex International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kornit Digital Ltd. and Manitex International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Manitex International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kornit Digital Ltd. has a consensus price target of $29, and a -9.12% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 87.5% of Kornit Digital Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.4% of Manitex International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Kornit Digital Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 21.5% are Manitex International Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kornit Digital Ltd. 2.63% 3.48% 13.08% 55.92% 72.38% 66.67% Manitex International Inc. 1.88% 7.44% -14.13% -6.88% -45.47% 14.44%

For the past year Kornit Digital Ltd. has stronger performance than Manitex International Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Kornit Digital Ltd. beats Manitex International Inc.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution segments. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes. This segment also offers specialized mobile tanks for petrochemical, waste management, and oil and gas drilling markets. The ASV segment manufactures and sells compact rubber tracked and skid steer loaders for use in site clearing, general construction, forestry, and golf course maintenance and landscaping industries. The Equipment Distribution segment distributes rough terrain and truck cranes primarily used for infrastructure development and commercial construction applications, such as road and bridge construction, general contracting, roofing, scrap handling, and sign construction and maintenance; supplies repair parts for medium to heavy duty construction equipment; provides crane equipment repair services; and rents lifting equipment. The company was formerly known as Veri-Tek International, Corp. and changed its name to Manitex International, Inc. in May 2008. Manitex International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, Illinois.