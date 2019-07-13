Reviewing Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)’s and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s results

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) and ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital Ltd. 25 8.26 N/A 0.35 80.80 ABB Ltd 19 1.43 N/A 0.68 27.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kornit Digital Ltd. and ABB Ltd. ABB Ltd is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kornit Digital Ltd. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than ABB Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 7.6% 6.5% ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.13 beta indicates that Kornit Digital Ltd. is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ABB Ltd’s 10.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

4.2 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kornit Digital Ltd. Its rival ABB Ltd’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ABB Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kornit Digital Ltd. and ABB Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 ABB Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Kornit Digital Ltd. has an average price target of $29, and a -6.51% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of Kornit Digital Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.7% of ABB Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.1% of Kornit Digital Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kornit Digital Ltd. 12.57% 2.37% 26.44% 40.18% 74.66% 50.21% ABB Ltd -0.89% -4.75% -2.28% -6.4% -21.09% -0.79%

For the past year Kornit Digital Ltd. had bullish trend while ABB Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Kornit Digital Ltd. beats ABB Ltd on 10 of the 11 factors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.