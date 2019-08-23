Reviewing Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Electric Utilities companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Korea Electric Power Corporation has 4.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. 51.1% of Korea Electric Power Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Korea Electric Power Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power Corporation 0.00% -2.60% -1.00% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation & Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power Corporation N/A 12 0.00 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Korea Electric Power Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.04 2.23 2.30

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Korea Electric Power Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Korea Electric Power Corporation 3.62% 6.83% -3.38% -20.69% -19.82% -20.47% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Korea Electric Power Corporation had bearish trend while Korea Electric Power Corporation’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Korea Electric Power Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Korea Electric Power Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.96 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Korea Electric Power Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.3 shows that Korea Electric Power Corporation is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Korea Electric Power Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.40 which is 60.18% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Korea Electric Power Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Korea Electric Power Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Korea Electric Power Corporation.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass sources. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a total of 655 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 79,217 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,630 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 830 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 305,418 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system consisted of 112,751 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,122,344 units of support with a total line length of 474,099 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It is also involved in providing plant maintenance and engineering services, and information services; selling nuclear fuel; communication line leasing; nuclear export technology and overseas resource development; and developing uranium mine. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.