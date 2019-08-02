Reviewing Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)’s and Its Competitors results

As Specialty Chemicals company, Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Koppers Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.32% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Koppers Holdings Inc. has 3.6% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Koppers Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.30% 1.10% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Koppers Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Koppers Holdings Inc. N/A 26 26.95 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

Koppers Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Koppers Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.17 2.33 2.17 2.48

With average target price of $34, Koppers Holdings Inc. has a potential upside of 34.28%. As a group, Specialty Chemicals companies have a potential upside of 25.94%. Based on the results given earlier the research analysts’ opionion is that Koppers Holdings Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Koppers Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year Koppers Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Koppers Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Koppers Holdings Inc. are 2 and 0.9. Competitively, Koppers Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 2.96 and 2.19 for Current and Quick Ratio. Koppers Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.08 shows that Koppers Holdings Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Koppers Holdings Inc.’s rivals are 31.36% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.31 beta.

Dividends

Koppers Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Koppers Holdings Inc.’s peers beat Koppers Holdings Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.