Reviewing Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)’s and Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s results

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) and Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.35 N/A 1.01 26.95 Chase Corporation 99 3.66 N/A 3.60 28.76

Demonstrates Koppers Holdings Inc. and Chase Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Chase Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Koppers Holdings Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Koppers Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Chase Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1% Chase Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 10.9%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.08 shows that Koppers Holdings Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chase Corporation’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Koppers Holdings Inc. Its rival Chase Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.4 and 3.4 respectively. Chase Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Koppers Holdings Inc. and Chase Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.3% and 66.1%. Koppers Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Chase Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21% Chase Corporation -0.81% -5.32% 8.51% 7.31% -16.06% 3.53%

For the past year Koppers Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Chase Corporation.

Summary

Chase Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Koppers Holdings Inc.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.