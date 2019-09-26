Reviewing Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)’s and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s results

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koppers Holdings Inc. 28 0.34 N/A 1.01 26.95 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 28 1.54 N/A 0.70 42.27

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Koppers Holdings Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Koppers Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1% Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0.00% 16.5% 3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.08 beta indicates that Koppers Holdings Inc. is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has beta of 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Koppers Holdings Inc. Its rival Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1.7 respectively. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Koppers Holdings Inc. and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. 0 3 5 2.63

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $32 consensus price target and a 5.96% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Koppers Holdings Inc. and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.3% and 0%. 3.6% are Koppers Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21% Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. -1.85% -2.37% 11.22% 15.47% -1.82% 26.52%

For the past year Koppers Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. beats Koppers Holdings Inc.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops. This segment also provides functional, and decorative liquid and powder coatings for use in various industrial applications, including architectural cladding and fittings, automotive coatings, general industrial, job coaters, electrical insulation coatings, HVAC, appliances, rebar, and oil and gas pipelines. This segment sells its products under the Cromax, Standox, Spies Hecker, Syrox, Voltatex, AquaEC, Durapon, Hydropon, Ceranamel, Alesta, Nap-Gard, Abcite, and XT brands directly to customers, as well as through a network of independent local distributors. The Transportation Coatings segment develops and supplies a line of coatings products, such as electrocoat, primer, basecoat, and clearcoat products for OEMs of light and commercial vehicles; and various coatings systems for various commercial applications, including heavy duty truck, bus, rail, and agricultural construction and earthmoving equipment. This segment offers its products under the Imron, Imron ExcelPro, Imron Elite, Centari, Rival, Corlar epoxy undercoats, and AquaEC brands. It sells and ships its products directly to light vehicle OEM customers. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has operations in North America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Asia Pacific; and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Axalta Coating Systems Bermuda Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. in August 2014. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.