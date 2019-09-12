Reviewing Kopin Corporation (KOPN)’s and Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)’s results

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) and Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) compete against each other in the Semiconductor – Broad Line sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin Corporation 1 2.54 N/A -0.57 0.00 Qorvo Inc. 70 2.63 N/A 0.92 79.66

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kopin Corporation and Qorvo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Kopin Corporation and Qorvo Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin Corporation 0.00% -75.4% -61.3% Qorvo Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.42 shows that Kopin Corporation is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Qorvo Inc. has a 1.08 beta which is 8.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kopin Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. On the competitive side is, Qorvo Inc. which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Qorvo Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kopin Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kopin Corporation and Qorvo Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Qorvo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Qorvo Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75 average target price and a -1.67% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kopin Corporation and Qorvo Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42% and 97%. About 1.9% of Kopin Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Qorvo Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kopin Corporation 8.41% 1.75% -4.92% -10.77% -61.33% 16.12% Qorvo Inc. -2.71% 3.84% -3.03% 11.84% -9.33% 20.68%

For the past year Kopin Corporation was less bullish than Qorvo Inc.

Summary

Qorvo Inc. beats Kopin Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells wearable technologies and display products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The companyÂ’s Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create products and proprietary headset systems, which use voice as the primary user interface and through the use of wireless technologies can contact other users, devices, or information from the cloud. It provides components, including high density color or monochrome miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as offers headset systems. The companyÂ’s display products are used in military, consumer, electronic, and industrial products, such as thermal weapon sights, digital cameras, virtual and augmented reality gaming, training and simulation products, and metrology tools. It sells its components directly, as well as through distributors to original equipment manufacturers; and military display products directly to prime contractors of the United States government or to foreign companies. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PA), low noise amplifiers, switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of things. The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications, network infrastructure, and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems, such as radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and smart home solutions. This segment provides high power gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, switches, CMOS system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.