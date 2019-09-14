Reviewing Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB)’s and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s results

Since Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) and PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) are part of the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands Inc. 31 0.75 N/A 3.59 8.17 PVH Corp. 100 0.69 N/A 8.12 10.96

Table 1 demonstrates Kontoor Brands Inc. and PVH Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PVH Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Kontoor Brands Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Kontoor Brands Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than PVH Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kontoor Brands Inc. and PVH Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PVH Corp. 0.00% 11.4% 5.3%

Liquidity

Kontoor Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, PVH Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Kontoor Brands Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PVH Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Kontoor Brands Inc. and PVH Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 PVH Corp. 1 3 6 2.60

The consensus price target of Kontoor Brands Inc. is $28, with potential downside of -21.08%. PVH Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $107.2 consensus price target and a 18.31% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that PVH Corp. seems more appealing than Kontoor Brands Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.6% of Kontoor Brands Inc. shares and 99.4% of PVH Corp. shares. About 0.4% of Kontoor Brands Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of PVH Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kontoor Brands Inc. -7.01% 0% 0% 0% 0% -27.58% PVH Corp. -0.33% -6.66% -30.7% -19.42% -42% -4.34%

For the past year Kontoor Brands Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than PVH Corp.

Summary

PVH Corp. beats on 11 of the 12 factors Kontoor Brands Inc.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, WarnerÂ’s, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.