Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 17.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.4. The Current Ratio of rival Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 275.59% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.