Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s results

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Xencor Inc. 34 16.05 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Xencor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

18.7 and 18.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. Its rival Xencor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Xencor Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 6 2.86

The average price target of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 72.68%. Competitively the average price target of Xencor Inc. is $41, which is potential -5.64% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kodiak Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Xencor Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.7% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 13.4% are Xencor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% Xencor Inc. 8.07% 6.75% -2.66% -8.13% 7.08% -3.76%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 8.73% stronger performance while Xencor Inc. has -3.76% weaker performance.

Summary

Xencor Inc. beats Kodiak Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.