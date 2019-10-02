Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s results

This is a contrast between Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 13 -0.95 13.61M -1.19 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 3 0.00 22.32M -2.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 103,498,098.86% 0% -79.9% Tocagen Inc. 835,360,604.81% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 17.4 while its Current Ratio is 17.4. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Tocagen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Tocagen Inc.’s potential upside is 640.30% and its consensus price target is $4.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares and 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. shares. 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Tocagen Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Tocagen Inc. beats Kodiak Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.