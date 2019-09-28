Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s results

This is a contrast between Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 13 -0.90 13.61M -1.19 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 53.93M -1.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 105,015,432.10% 0% -79.9% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 947,803,163.44% -80% -60.2%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.4 and a Quick Ratio of 17.4. Competitively, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 39.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.