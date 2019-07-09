Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 31.79 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 and a Quick Ratio of 18.7. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has an average price target of $22.5, and a 74.55% upside potential. Competitively Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $40.5, with potential upside of 55.89%. The results provided earlier shows that Kodiak Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.