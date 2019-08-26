Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

Both Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Demonstrates Kodiak Sciences Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Liquidity

17.4 and 17.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. Its rival OncoCyte Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OncoCyte Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 31.2% respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. was more bullish than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.