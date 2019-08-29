Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.4 while its Quick Ratio is 17.4. On the competitive side is, OncoCyte Corporation which has a 12.8 Current Ratio and a 12.8 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoCyte Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 31.2%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.