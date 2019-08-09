Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Merus N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.4 and a Quick Ratio of 17.4. Competitively, Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Merus N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

The consensus target price of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 93.13%. Meanwhile, Merus N.V.’s consensus target price is $21.8, while its potential upside is 42.39%. The results provided earlier shows that Kodiak Sciences Inc. appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Merus N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 65.8% respectively. About 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Merus N.V. has 30.47% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Merus N.V.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Merus N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.