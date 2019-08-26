Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kodiak Sciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.4 while its Quick Ratio is 17.4. On the competitive side is, IVERIC bio Inc. which has a 12 Current Ratio and a 12 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IVERIC bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 61.9% respectively. 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance while IVERIC bio Inc. has -0.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors IVERIC bio Inc. beats Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.