Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and Its Rivals results

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 46.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kodiak Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -79.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Kodiak Sciences Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

With average price target of $22.5, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a potential upside of 94.47%. The potential upside of the rivals is 137.53%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.4 and a Quick Ratio of 17.4. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Kodiak Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. shows that it’s better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s competitors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.