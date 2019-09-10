Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s results

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.91 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 17.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.4. The Current Ratio of rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 35.82% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 0%. Insiders held 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.