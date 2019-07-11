Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s results

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 and a Quick Ratio of 18.7. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 70.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.3% and 63.8% respectively. 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. was less bullish than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.