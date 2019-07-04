Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s results

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 8 18.60 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 18.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.7. The Current Ratio of rival Cytokinetics Incorporated is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.1. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 65.93% upside potential and an average target price of $22.5. Competitively Cytokinetics Incorporated has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 34.17%. Based on the data given earlier, Kodiak Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Cytokinetics Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 48.3% and 76.9% respectively. 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% Cytokinetics Incorporated 19.46% 25.8% 40.53% 50% 14.22% 68.99%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Cytokinetics Incorporated

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Kodiak Sciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.