Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s results

Since Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kodiak Sciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Liquidity

17.4 and 17.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. Its rival CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $17.5, while its potential upside is 218.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 88.51%. 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.