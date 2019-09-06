Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s results

Both Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 83.89 N/A -2.11 0.00

Demonstrates Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.4 and 17.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cue Biopharma Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cue Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 21.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.