Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 222.78 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

17.4 and 17.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. Its rival Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.3% and 29%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.