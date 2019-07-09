Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 89 9.80 N/A -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates Kodiak Sciences Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kodiak Sciences Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 8 2.73

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $22.5, and a 70.07% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is $114.64, which is potential 37.90% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kodiak Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares and 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 5.37% -5.11% -8.49% -8.9% -2.66% 2.36%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has stronger performance than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.