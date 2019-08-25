Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

Both Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Demonstrates Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are 17.4 and 17.4. Competitively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 15.2 and 15.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $45, with potential upside of 58.84%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares and 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.6% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.