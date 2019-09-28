Reviewing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD)’s and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 13 -0.90 13.61M -1.19 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 105,015,432.10% 0% -79.9% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,052,616,233.43% -51% -28.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 17.4 while its Current Ratio is 17.4. Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $17, with potential upside of 312.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 73.38% stronger performance while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -24.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.